A man in his 70s who had travelled to the United Kingdom is Toronto's first death related to COVID-19.

In a news release, Toronto Public Health said the man was tested at a hospital in the city and began self-isolation at home.

The man later presented himself at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital on March 14 and died on Saturday, TPH said.

"Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died this weekend.

"I'm asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said in a statement.

It is the fourth COVID-19 related death in Ontario. A 77-year-old man from Barrie died on March 17 due to the virus. Two days later, a Milton man in his 50s became Ontario's second COVID-19 fatality.

On Saturday, a close contact of the first fatality, a Barrie man in his 70s, died due to the virus.

As of Sunday, there are 220 confirmed cases in Toronto, 27 more than the cases reported on Saturday.

TPH said they are actively following up with the individuals and their close contacts.

Ontario confirmed 47 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 424. In Canada, there are more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases.

More to come.