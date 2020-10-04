A man in his 80s is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Sunday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just after 7 p.m.

Police said a vehicle travelling west on Finch Avenue West made a left turn to Dufferin Street when it struck a pedestrian at the crosswalk.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Police later said the man is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Investigators believe weather may have been a factor in the crash.