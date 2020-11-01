An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was rescued from a house fire in North York Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Grandravine Drive and Ladyshot Crescent just after 10:30 p.m. following reports of black smoke billowing out of a house.

Toronto police said there were two people inside the residence at the time of the fire. One of them got out while a man in his 80s was not able to get out.

Jamel Crooks, who was driving in the area at the time, told CP24 he saw heavy smoke and flames.

When he pulled over, Crooks said a woman who lives in the house informed him that her husband was still inside.

Crooks immediately ran to the residence and tried to rescue the man.

He said he was met with heavy smoke when he broke down the front door.

“There was so much smoke, I couldn’t even breathe,” Crooks said. “A young guy like me couldn’t even breathe, so I was worried for him.”

A short time later, firefighters arrived, and they were able to pull the man out.

Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze had been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.