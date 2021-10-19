Man in hospital after being stabbed in Brampton
Police respond to a stabbing near Railroad Street and McMurchy Avenue North in Brampton Tuesday October 19, 2021.
Published Tuesday, October 19, 2021 9:08PM EDT
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Brampton Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Railroad Street and McMurchy Avenue North at around 5:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
Peel police said they found the victim conscious, while the suspect fled the scene. Paramedics transported him to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police later said a 43-year-old suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.