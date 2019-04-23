

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times on board a TTC bus in the city’s west end overnight.

The dispute between two men started at Jane Station. The men boarded the bus and one of the men was stabbed a short time after the bus left the station.

The victim escaped from the suspect and was found at Jane and Dundas streets. He was taken to hospital and was listed as being in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning.

The suspect was found on the bus and was apprehended after a brief chase with police.

Investigators say charges are pending.

It is not clear what caused the altercation.