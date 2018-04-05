

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man stabbed multiple times in Richmond Hill this morning has been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, York Regional Police say.

The stabbing occurred on Cedar Avenue, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Essex Avenue, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police say there were called to the area for a disturbance and when they arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who police say is in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious.

Officers are searching for two male suspects but descriptions have not been released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.