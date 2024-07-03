Man in hospital after stabbing in downtown Toronto
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2024 6:14AM EDT
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Richmond Street East and Victoria Street at around 2:20 a.m.
Toronto police said a man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.