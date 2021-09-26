Man in hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Swansea
Toronto police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Swansea that left one man injured. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:24PM EDT
A man was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood Sunday evening.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.