Man in hospital after vehicle slams into Scarborough home
A man is in hospital after a vehicle struck a house overnight in Scarborough.
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 6:33AM EDT
At around 12:10 a.m., Toronto paramedics responded to the incident on Weir Crescent near Morningside and Lawrence avenues.
The vehicle went across a lawn and slammed into the front of a home.
The garage door got damaged along with the front of the vehicle.
A man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.
The cause of the collision is unknown.