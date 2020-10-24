A man is in hospital after a vehicle struck a house overnight in Scarborough.

At around 12:10 a.m., Toronto paramedics responded to the incident on Weir Crescent near Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

The vehicle went across a lawn and slammed into the front of a home.

The garage door got damaged along with the front of the vehicle.

A man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

The cause of the collision is unknown.