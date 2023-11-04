A man in his 30s is in hospital following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:05 a.m. in the area of Queens Quay West and Rees Street, just south of the Rogers Centre.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man in his 30s with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately transported to hospital.

Police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808-5200.