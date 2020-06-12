

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after being shot in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.