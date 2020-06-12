CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man in hospital in serious condition after shooting in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 9:47PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in Scarborough Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road just after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious, non-life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come.