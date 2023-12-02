Man in hospital with critical injuries following stabbing in Yonge and Sheppard area
Published Saturday, December 2, 2023 7:32AM EST
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries follow a stabbing near the Yonge and Sheppard area of Toronto.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing at Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.