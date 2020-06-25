

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a pole in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Munham Gate and Kennedy Road, south of Ellesmere Road.

Police said the victim was hit by a car under repair that was somehow "set in motion." The man then became trapped between the vehicle and a pole.

Paramedics initially said they transported the victim to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, police later said emergency doctors have determined the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are investigating.