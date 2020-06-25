CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pinned against a pole in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:31PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:37PM EDT
A man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a pole in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to Munham Gate and Kennedy Road, south of Ellesmere Road.
Police said the victim was hit by a car under repair that was somehow "set in motion." The man then became trapped between the vehicle and a pole.
Paramedics initially said they transported the victim to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
However, police later said emergency doctors have determined the victim's injuries are life-threatening.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police are investigating.