Man in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
Published Thursday, July 20, 2023 9:01PM EDT
A man was rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street, which is near Toronto Metropolitan University, at around 8:30 p.m.
Paramedics confirmed they took one adult male to the trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.
No details of suspects were provided, but police said they are currently investigating.