

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Scarborough's Armdale neighbourhood this evening.

Officers responded to the area of Tiffield Road and Finch Avenue after two men had an altercation, and one was stabbed,

Toronto police said.

The male patient was being transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Officers are currently looking for suspects and continuing to investigate.