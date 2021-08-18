Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in North York
Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a GO bus in North York. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, August 18, 2021 3:23PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a bus in North York Wednesday afternoon.
The collision happened in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East just before 3 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
