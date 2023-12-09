Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Police are on the scene of a collision that sent a male pedestrian to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Published Saturday, December 9, 2023 9:24PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2023 9:24PM EST
A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday evening.
The collision occurred near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street after 8:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 30s, to a trauma centre.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Epsom Downs Drive is closed between Epic Lane Road and William Cragg Road due to the collision.