Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.
Published Thursday, December 23, 2021 8:58PM EST
Shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to a collision in the Seneca Hill Drive and Finch Avenue East area.
Upon arrival, police found a man who was hit by a vehicle.
The man, who is in his mid-twenties, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedics.
The driver remained at the scene.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.