

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle near Corso Italia on Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of Lauder Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 11 p.m.

Toronto police said the man reportedly went through the front windshield. When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive.

He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

