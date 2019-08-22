Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from pool in Mississauga
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:26PM EDT
A man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a pool in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
Paramedics say that they were called to an address on Kimbermount Avenue near Eglinton Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male in a pool.
The male was then taken to a local hospital via ambulance, paramedics say.