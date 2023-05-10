A man is being rushed to hospital via emergency run following a police-involved shooting behind a shopping plaza in Toronto’s east end.

It happened behind a plaza near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues at around 12:10 p.m.

Police say that initial reports were for a man armed with a knife.

“Officer has discharged their firearm,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.

Aerial footage from the scene shows some debris on the ground beside a black car and a significant police presence.

Paramedics say that the injured party is currently in life-threatening condition.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police.

Police say that a command post is being set up in the parking lot of the plaza.

More to come…