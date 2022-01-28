Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Islington and The Queensway.
Share:
Published Friday, January 28, 2022 6:23PM EST
A man is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A second person was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.