A man is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A second person was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.