Man in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in city's west end
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 2:06PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 2:19PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in the Stockyards District on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at around 1 p.m. in an alleyway off Old Weston Road just north of St. Clair Avenue, police say.
Paramedics say that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.