Man in life-threatening condition after fire at Toronto apartment building
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, October 7, 2022 5:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 7, 2022 5:38AM EDT
A man is in critical condition following a two-alarm fire at a Toronto apartment building overnight.
Fire crews responded to a blaze at a 15-storey highrise building in the area of Blackthorne Avenue and Venn Crescent, at around 11:45 p.m.
Toronto fire says the blaze was on the 14th floor and that they forced entry into a unit that had heavy smoke.
One occupant was located and found without vital sounds but regained a pulse after CPR was performed, Toronto fire said.
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.
The fire has since been knocked down and crews are on scene investigating.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.