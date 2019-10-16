Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga stabbing
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 12:01PM EDT
A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga this morning.
Police were called just after 11 a.m. to a building in the area of Creditview Road and Bristol Road where a man in his 30’s was found suffering from injuries.
Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.
A lockdown is in place at nearby St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School as a result of this incident.
No suspects have been identified at this time and police are continuing to investigate.