A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting near St. Lawrence Market.

Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Church and Front streets at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds outside of a bar called “Play” and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are on scene investigating.