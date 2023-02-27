Man in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in North York
A cruiser is shown surrounded by police tape at the scene of a police-involved shooting investigation in North York.
Published Monday, February 27, 2023 9:27AM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after a police-involved shooting in North York.
Police were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person with a knife, who may have been threatening people in the area.
About an hour later police confirmed that an officer discharged their firearm and that a man was being taken to hospital.
Paramedics say that the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
The nature of his injuries, however, are not immediately clear.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be conducting a full investigation.
Black Creek Drive, meanwhile, is closed in both directions from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues.
More to come…