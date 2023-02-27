A man has been rushed to hospital after a police-involved shooting in North York.

Police were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person with a knife, who may have been threatening people in the area.

About an hour later police confirmed that an officer discharged their firearm and that a man was being taken to hospital.

Paramedics say that the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The nature of his injuries, however, are not immediately clear.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be conducting a full investigation.

Black Creek Drive, meanwhile, is closed in both directions from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues.

More to come…