Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in a Richmond Hill restaurant
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 11:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 11:29PM EDT
One man has been critically injured after a shooting in a restaurant in Richmond Hill.
It happened in the area of Bayview Avenue, north of Highway 7.
Police said the man has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
