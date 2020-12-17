Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 11:05PM EST
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening.
Police were called to the area of Scott Street and Church Street East around 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a victim inside a residence.
Peel paramedics said a man in his 20s has been transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.