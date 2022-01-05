A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot in Mississauga early on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive at 12:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say at least one suspect fled the scene in a dark SUV.