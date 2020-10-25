A man is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s east end Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received several calls for shots fired in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have located multiple shell casings on the scene as well as a knife.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the area in a silver Honda and was last seen east on Danforth Avenue.

The first suspect, who is believed to be the shooter, is described as a Black male, five-foot-seven, between 20 to 26 years old, with a slim build and dreadlocks. He was wearing dark clothing.

The other suspect is described as a Black female, five-foot-five, between 20 to 26 years old, and was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing story. More to come.