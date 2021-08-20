A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing on board a transit bus in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The bus was in the vicinity of the Brampton Gateway Terminal near Main Street and Steeles Avenue when the stabbing took place just before 5 p.m.

Police say that the man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained multiple stab wounds.

They say that initial reports suggested that he was stabbed in his back, though the exact nature of his injuries is not clear.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this time.