A man is in life-threatening condition after sustaining injuries in an incident Peel police are calling suspicious in Mississauga Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s laying on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

First responders are not yet sure how the man was injured.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious and are looking for possible suspects or witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.