Man in life-threatening condition after vehicle slams into pastry shop in Mississauga
A vehicle that slammed into a pastry shop in Mississauga on Wednesday morning is shown. (Tom Podolec)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 1:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 1:45PM EDT
A 46-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a pastry shop in Mississauga, police say.
It happened in the Queen Victory Park Avenue and Lorne Park Road area at around 11:25 a.m.
It is unclear whether the pedestrian was inside or outside of the pastry shop at the time.
Police say that the two occupants in the vehicle were also taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Members of the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau are currently on scene.
Witnesses are being urged to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.