

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 46-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a pastry shop in Mississauga, police say.

It happened in the Queen Victory Park Avenue and Lorne Park Road area at around 11:25 a.m.

It is unclear whether the pedestrian was inside or outside of the pastry shop at the time.

Police say that the two occupants in the vehicle were also taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Members of the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau are currently on scene.

Witnesses are being urged to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.