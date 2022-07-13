Man in life-threatening condition after Whitby stabbing, police say
Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022 4:20PM EDT
A man has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a home in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the “domestic-related” incident occurred on Regatta Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Brock and Victoria streets.
The man is being rushed to a trauma centre, according to police.
It is not immediately clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.