One man suffered critical injuries following an assault in Mississauga on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a plaza on South Gateway Road, near Dixie Road, at around 9 a.m. for a reported assault in the area.

One male victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment after investigators say he was assaulted by a “known person.”

According to paramedics, the man suffered blunt force trauma and is in life-threatening condition.

The plaza is closed for the investigation but there are no road closures at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information and have not said if an arrest has been made.