A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Caledon early on Wednesday morning.

OPP officers said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m., in a residence near the intersection of Hayleyvale Road and Hurontario Street in Caledon.

Police said they located one man with injuries when they arrived on scene. He was taken to local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Caledon police continue to investigate the cause of the shooting. No further details are available at this time.

Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera or home surveillance footage in the area to contact the OPP.