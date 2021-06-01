Man in life-threatening condition following daylight stabbing in Brampton
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:10PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in downtown Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near Main and Nelson streets at around 2:30 p.m.
Police say that George Street has been closed from Nelson Street to McKillop Lane to allow for an investigation.
At this point it is not clear whether any suspects have been taken into custody.