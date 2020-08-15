Man in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 9:39PM EDT
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m.
Peel police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.