

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m.

Peel police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.