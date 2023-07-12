Man in life-threatening condition following motorcycle collision in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Share:
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2023 4:14PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 12, 2023 6:01PM EDT
A man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle collision in Etobicoke this afternoon.
Police say the crash occurred just before 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue. A motorcycle was reportedly struck by another vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The motorcyclist was initially transported to a trauma centre with what police said at the time were serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. In a subsequent update, police said his injuries were life-threatening.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.