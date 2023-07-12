A man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle collision in Etobicoke this afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred just before 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue. A motorcycle was reportedly struck by another vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The motorcyclist was initially transported to a trauma centre with what police said at the time were serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. In a subsequent update, police said his injuries were life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.