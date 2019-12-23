Man in life-threatening condition following stabbing in Parkdale
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 2:57PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Parkdale.
Toronto police were called to the area of King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around 1:56 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Upon arriving to the scene police located an injured man.
Police are still investigating the incident and no suspects have been identified.