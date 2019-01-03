

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that crashed into a bus shelter in Brampton on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred near Kenview Boulevard and Finch Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries after a vehicle slammed into a transit shelter in the area.

But police later confirmed that the victim is currently in serious but stable condition at a trauma centre.

Police said he was the only person inside the bus shelter at the time of the incident.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the shelter.

“The driver did stay on scene. They are working with police so we can figure out exactly occurred to have this accident happened,” Const. Danny Marttini said. “Right now we are just putting it all together.”

The intersection is closed as police investigate the crash.