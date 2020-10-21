A man is in serious and unstable condition after an industrial accident in The Junction neighbourhood, according to Toronto paramedics.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a man hit in the head with a drilling machine at a construction site near Dundas and Dupont streets.

Police said the man was bleeding from his head and face and was in and out of consciousness.

Paramedics have taken the man to a trauma centre.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.

The area is closed as the investigation continues.