A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.

It occurred in the area of Queens Quay West and Spadina Avenue. Police say they received the call for the stabbing at 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a man in his 40s with a stab wound. Toronto paramedics say he is in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have released limited description of the male suspect. He is believed to be six-foot-one with a beard and was last seen wearing a green-hooded sweater.