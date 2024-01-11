Man in serious condition after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
Published Thursday, January 11, 2024 8:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2024 9:07PM EST
A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.
It occurred in the area of Queens Quay West and Spadina Avenue. Police say they received the call for the stabbing at 8:20 p.m.
When they arrived, officers located a man in his 40s with a stab wound. Toronto paramedics say he is in serious but stable condition.
Meanwhile, police have released limited description of the male suspect. He is believed to be six-foot-one with a beard and was last seen wearing a green-hooded sweater.