Man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle downtown
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 12:16PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 3:26PM EST
A man in his 60's is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s financial district.
The man was hit on Adelaide Street just west of Bay Street at around 11:45 a.m.
Police say that the man was conscious and breathing at the scene. He is being taken to hospital via emergency run.
Adelaide Street is closed from York to Bay streets as police investigate.