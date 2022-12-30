Man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Christie Pits
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 11:20PM EST
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Christie Pits on Friday evening.
Toronto police said the collision happened at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Montrose Avenue, west of Christie Street.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.