Man in serious condition after daylight shooting in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 12:22PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting on a residential street in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood.
Police say that they were called to the Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue area for a report of the sound of gunshots sometime before noon.
Once they arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He has since been transported to hospital in serious condition, paramedics confirm.
It not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting so far.
Police say that their investigation is ongoing.