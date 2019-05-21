

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition following a stabbing near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which happened just south of the intersection, took place at around 4 p.m.

The adult male victim was transported to hospital from the scene via emergency run to be treated for his injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Investigators have described a suspect wanted in connection with the incident as a six-foot black male, who was wearing white jeans at the time.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.