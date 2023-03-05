A man in his 50s is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Vaughan on Sunday morning.

York Regional Police say it happened in the area of Riverock Gate and Jane Street, near Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, at around 9:30 a.m.

Police are now canvasing the area for dashcam or home surveillance footage of the incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.