Man in serious condition after hit-and-run near Vaughan Mills
Published Sunday, March 5, 2023 5:46PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2023 7:01PM EST
A man in his 50s is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident in Vaughan on Sunday morning.
York Regional Police say it happened in the area of Riverock Gate and Jane Street, near Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, at around 9:30 a.m.
Police are now canvasing the area for dashcam or home surveillance footage of the incident.
Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.