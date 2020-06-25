

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after an early-morning shooting in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, paramedics say.

It happened at around 1 a.m. at an apartment building on St. Dennis Drive, which is in the vicinity of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Witnesses have said that they heard the sounds of at least one vehicle speeding away from the area after the gunfire.

Police say that the victim was shot in the back.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about possible suspects at this time.